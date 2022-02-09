INLD protests poor condition of roads in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, February 8

Activists of the INLD on Tuesday held a demonstration and burnt an effigy of the Thanesar MLA to mark their protest against poor condition of roads in the city. They also performed a ‘havan’ in the middle of the road. They said the government was claiming to promote Kurukshetra as a tourist destination, but it had failed to create poor infrastructure and improve the conditions of roads. —