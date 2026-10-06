The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has launched a statewide campaign to highlight farmers’ difficulties in Haryana’s grain markets, particularly over delays in the procurement of pusa and parmal paddy and alleged deductions on account of moisture content.

As part of the campaign, party leaders submitted memorandums to the Governor through Deputy Commissioners in various districts, seeking his intervention to address the farmers’ grievances.

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In the memorandum, the INLD alleged that the government’s indifferent attitude towards farmers was causing them financial losses. The party claimed that procurement of parmal paddy had not yet begun in several mandis, leaving farmers distressed.