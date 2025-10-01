DT
PT
Home / Haryana / INLD rakes up ‘cash-for-CLU’ case

INLD rakes up ‘cash-for-CLU’ case

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:28 AM Oct 01, 2025 IST
The INLD today again raked up the alleged cash-for-CLU case against new HPCC president Rao Narender Singh, saying that the Congress could not find an honest person to head its state unit.

Addressing a press conference, Ram Pal Majra, INLD state chief, alleged that the Congress had appointed a tainted leader as state unit chief as the case was still sub judice.

In 2013, Abhay Chautala had released a CD purportedly showing Singh discussing a payment of Rs 30-50 crore with a journalist and another man, allegedly in exchange for a CLU for a 30-acre plot in Gurugram.

Meanwhile, Singh claimed that INLD leaders were playing into the hands of the BJP and were making baseless and politically motivated allegations.

He claimed that for many years now, INLD leaders had not appeared in court even when summoned in this matter. “The INLD neither brought evidence to court nor dared to respond, because the party knows that the video they released is edited. When the INLD came forward with this fake video, the Lokayukta also investigated it. Forensic investigation has proven that the INLD video was edited,” he added.

