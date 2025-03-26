INLD rejigs units, appoints Abhay Chautala national chief

Former MLA Abhay Singh Chautala was appointed national president of INLD after a meeting of the party’s parliamentary working committee here today.

“We discussed with all state presidents before appointing Abhay Chautala as the national president of INLD. He has also been given the right to appoint other officer-bearers for further expansion of the organisation,” said Rampal Majra, a senior INLD leader.

Chautala said he would take forward the policies of Ch Devi Lal and would fulfil the dreams of Om Prakash Chautala. “Along with this, I will also go to those who have been companions of Om Prakash Chautala in his struggles to seek their support. In the coming days, I will launch Jan-Sampark Yatra and will visit every village in the state,” he added.

He also announced the appointment of RS Chaudhary and Sher Singh Badshami as the INLD’s senior national vice-presidents, Krishna Kumar Jalan, Anju Chaudhary and OP Chaudhary as vice-presidents, Prakash Bharti as principal general secretary, Capt Inder Singh Nara, Ramesh Garg and Sumitra Devi as general secretaries, Chattar Singh, Balwant Mayna and Narendra Verma as secretaries, Umed Lohan as organisation secretary, Rambhagat Gupta as treasurer, Ashwini Dutta as spokesperson and Chattar Singh Kashyap and Ramkumar Nambardar as members of the INLD’s national executive.

The party’s presidents for seven states were also appointed on the occasion. Rampal Majra was re-appointed as president of Haryana Unit, Samarpal Chaudhary of Uttar Pradesh, Motilal of Madhya Pradesh, Jaiveer Godara of Rajasthan, Hari Singh Rana of Delhi, Gurteg Singh Wander (Gikku) of Punjab and Dr Virendra Pehal of Himachal Pradesh.