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Home / Haryana / INLD seeks assured MSP for paddy, bajra in Sirsa

INLD seeks assured MSP for paddy, bajra in Sirsa

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:50 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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INLD leaders submit a memorandum to an official in Ellenabad.
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The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has raised concerns over farmers’ difficulties in Haryana mandis, alleging that the state government is failing to ensure fair prices and proper facilities for their crops.

INLD district president Jasbir Singh Jassa inspected paddy and bajra crops at the Ellenabad grain market on Saturday and interacted with farmers. He alleged that the farmers across Haryana were facing problems due to inadequate facilities and low prices, leaving them under financial pressure.

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Jassa claimed that factory operators were purchasing paddy at low rates, further worsening the financial condition of the farmers. He said the INLD had always stood with the farmers and would continue to fight for their rights, from the streets to the state Assembly.

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Later, the party submitted a memorandum addressed to the Haryana Governor through Ellenabad SDM Aditi Singhania. The memorandum sought a solution to problems related to paddy and bajra procurement and demanded a fair and assured minimum support price (MSP) for farmers’ produce.

Jassa said the party would not compromise on farmers’ rights or the value of their hard work. He added that the INLD would continue to raise their concerns at every platform.

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INLD Ellenabad constituency president Hoshiar Singh Khod, Prakash Sihag, Suresh Road, Dr Vinod Godara, Jai Singh Gora, Chandrashekhar Sharma, Om Parik, Surender Sidhu, Satbir Sihag, Gurdeep Singh, Prakash Bana, Sohan Sihag, Suresh Khari Surera, Rohtak Beharwala, Gaurav Doda and Anand Sihag were among those present.

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