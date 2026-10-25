INLD seeks white paper on parallel power licence, blames Haryana government for losses

Indian National Lok Dal national president Abay Singh Chautala has demanded that the Haryana Government issue a white paper on the grant of a parallel electricity distribution licence to a private company.

Chautala alleged that the two-day disruption in electricity supply had caused significant economic losses and severe inconvenience to residents due to the lack of electricity and water.

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He said farmers had been adversely affected, electricity employees had been jailed, and non-technical officials, including patwaris and teachers, had been assigned power management duties, allegedly putting their lives at risk.

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He argued that if the Chief Minister and the Power Minister were opposed to privatisation, they should explain why the state had witnessed two days of turmoil.

The INLD leader said that when the private company applied for the licence, the party's national patron, Professor Sampat Singh, had personally appeared at the hearings and strongly opposed the proposal, presenting supporting facts. Despite these objections, the licence was granted, he added.

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Chautala also criticised the Congress, alleging that its leaders had remained silent on the issue and failed to oppose the licence before the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission. He claimed that this reflected a tacit understanding between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress, describing the opposition's failure to protest as a matter of shame.

He held both parties responsible for the losses suffered by the state.

Chautala demanded that the Bharatiya Janata Party government immediately withdraw all cases registered against electricity employees, reinstate dismissed workers and release those currently in jail.