INLD shifts Chaudhary Devi Lal anniversary rally to Sept 27

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has rescheduled its Chaudhary Devi Lal birth anniversary programme from September 25 to September 27, citing a religious event of the Muslim community on the original date.

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Addressing party workers at the Dabwali grain market on Friday, INLD Sirsa district president Jasbir Singh Jassa said the rally in Nuh would witness the participation of thousands of supporters from across Haryana.

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He said Sirsa district alone would send a large convoy of vehicles to the event and urged party workers to launch a door-to-door campaign to mobilise people for what he described as a “historic gathering”.

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Paying tribute to former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, Jassa said the veteran leader had dedicated his life to the welfare of farmers, labourers, the poor and other marginalised sections. He highlighted initiatives associated with Devi Lal, including the old-age pension scheme, farm loan waivers, and welfare measures for workers and nomadic communities.

Meanwhile, the party also announced a series of organisational meetings to prepare for the rally. INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala and Haryana unit chief Rampal Majra will address meetings in Dabwali, Rania and Ellenabad on August 9.