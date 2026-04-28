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Home / Haryana / INLD slams BJP over women’s reservation, accuses them of misleading public

INLD slams BJP over women’s reservation, accuses them of misleading public

Under the guise of Women's Reservation Bill, BJP attempted to push through Delimitation Bill as well, she said

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GS Paul
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:50 PM Apr 28, 2026 IST
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Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) women’s wing state president Sunaina Chautala. File photo
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Reacting to the special Assembly session convened by the BJP government on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) women’s wing state president Sunaina Chautala said that BJP was trying to mislead people across the country on the issue of women’s reservation.

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“Everyone knows that the Women's Reservation Bill was already passed in September 2023. However, under the guise of this Bill, BJP attempted to push through the Delimitation Bill as well. The opposition foiled this conspiracy by preventing the passage of the Delimitation Bill,” she said.

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The Delimitation Bill 2026, introduced in the Lok Sabha on April 16, proposes redrawing Parliamentary and Assembly constituency boundaries to implement 33 per cent reservation for women based on the latest census. It also increases the maximum number of Lok Sabha seats to 850 to address population growth, but it has sparked political debate regarding the balance of seats between northern and southern states.

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Sunaina Chautala said, “On one hand, BJP talks about women’s safety, while on the other hand, a large number of cases of sexual exploitation involving BJP leaders are being reported. Almost every day, the name of a BJP leader from some state or another surfaces in cases related to atrocities against women.”

She added that BJP’s so-called respect for women was evident from the fact that even highly educated women with PhD, MPhil, and MSc degrees were being forced to work in Group D posts. “If BJP is truly concerned about women’s welfare, it should provide these educated women with jobs commensurate with their qualifications,” she said.

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Accusing the Congress of helping BJP during the Assembly session, Sunaina Chautala said that at a time when the Congress should have cornered BJP in the House, it instead walked out, giving BJP a free pass. The two INLD MLAs strongly questioned BJP and put it on the defensive, but BJP had no answers to their sharp questions.

Sunaina Chautala reiterated that INLD has always supported reservation for women. She demanded that the BJP government immediately implement 33 per cent reservation for women in the existing Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha seats.

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