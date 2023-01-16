INLD supporter opens 'shop of love'

Panipat: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra may have boosted the morale of the Congress workers and leaders, but his slogan ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’ has also inspired a supporter of the INLD. The said person, who is a handloom trader, has installed a hoarding at his shop with a picture of Rahul Gandhi and his slogan ‘Mohabbat ki Dukan’. The photograph of the hoarding has gone viral on social media. Rahul in his speech at ‘Bharat Jodo Rally’ held here, had stated that he had come to open a shop of love in the market of hatred.

Anil Vij flooded with complaints

Hisar: A large number of Hisar residents thronged Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij with their complaints during his visit to Hisar last week. Nearly 400 grievances were presented before Vij. Hisar district has two ministers, Kamal Gupta and Anoop Dhanak, besides the Deputy Speaker. All three of them visit the city frequently and hear complaints of residents. It seems that the complainants want Vij to hear them out and take action on their complaints

‘Boost’ for Ahirwal belt

Rewari: Recently, the allocation of the Public Health Engineering portfolio to Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal has kept political analysts guessing. They are trying to find out the political meaning behind the move. A section of political analysts observe that by doing so, the state government has given a clear message to the people of the Ahirwal belt that the government is taking care of their region. Another section of observers feels that Lal has been rewarded for his growing proximity to the Chief Minister. Notably, Lal is considered a loyalist of Union Minister Rao Inderjit.

Chief Minister pulls up MC official

Faridabad: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar pulled up a senior official of the Municipal Corporation of Faridabad during a recent meeting of the District Grievances Redressal Committee. An executive engineer became the target of the Chief Minister as a complaint was lodged against him by the local MLA. The official, who had his hands in his pockets during his response to the complaint might have offended Khattar, who asked him to learn how to behave. The episode has sent a strong message to the officials.

Contributed by Mukesh Tandon, Deepender Deswal, Ravinder Saini and Bijender Ahlawat