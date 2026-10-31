INLD to appoint one Zone President for every 10 polling booths in Haryana

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has decided to further strengthen, activate and make its party organisation more effective at the booth level.

At a meeting of the party’s Core Committee, chaired by National President Abhay Singh Chautala, it was decided that one Zone President would be appointed for every 10 polling booths. To oversee the process, senior party leaders have been appointed as coordinators in all 23 districts of the state. They will complete the organisational exercise in their respective areas and supervise the selection of Zone Presidents.

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Chautala said the INLD’s objective was not merely to maintain an organisation on paper but to take the ideology of Chaudhary Devi Lal and the voice of public welfare to every village, booth and household.

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He said a strong booth-level organisation would be built by assigning responsibilities to party workers, enabling them to raise public issues more effectively.

For the appointment of Zone Presidents, the party has assigned the following responsibilities to district coordinators:

Former minister and national patron Prof Sampat Singh will oversee Sirsa, Fatehabad and Hisar.

State president Rampal Maira will oversee Jind, Kaithal and Sonipat.

Former MLA Sher Singh Badshami has been assigned Ambala, Yamunanagar, Panchkula and Karnal.

Former MLA and PAC chairman Vasdev Sharma will supervise Bhiwani and Charkhi Dadri.

MLA Aditya Devi Lal has been given responsibility for Gurugram, Mewat, Faridabad and Palwal.

National principal general secretary Prakash Bharti will oversee Rohtak and Jhajjar.

Former MLA Bharat Singh Chhokar has been assigned Panipat and Kurukshetra.

Former MLA Ranbir Singh Mandola will be responsible for Rewari and Mahendragarh.