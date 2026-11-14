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Home / Haryana / INLD to give over 50% of election tickets to youth: Karan Chautala

INLD to give over 50% of election tickets to youth: Karan Chautala

Party plans to expand youth wing to village, ward and booth levels; promises new sports and education policies if voted to power

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Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 07:38 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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INLD youth wing national in-charge Karan Chautala during a meeting of party workers in Sonepat on Saturday.
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The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has decided to allocate more than 50 per cent of its tickets to youth in the upcoming elections, Karan Chautala, national in-charge of the party's youth wing, said on Saturday.

Addressing a meeting of the INLD youth wing in Sonepat, he said the future of Haryana lay in the hands of its youth and that involving young people in the decision-making process was essential to bringing genuine change in the state's politics.

Taking a dig at the BJP-led state government, Karan Chautala said the BJP must realise that people were the greatest power in a democracy and that, before the people's verdict, all arrogance of those in power was shattered.

Chautala further said educated youth in the state were forced to roam the streets in search of employment. Unemployment had become a major problem in the state and the BJP government had failed to provide jobs to young people, he alleged.

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A decisive campaign would be launched against unemployment and drug abuse after the party came to power in the state, he said.

The INLD youth wing would be expanded to the village, ward and booth levels, and a youth organisation would soon be established in the state, he added.

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