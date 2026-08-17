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Home / Haryana / INLD to protest against Haryana BJP chief if she fails to apologise: Abhay Chautala

INLD to protest against Haryana BJP chief if she fails to apologise: Abhay Chautala

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 09:56 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala being welcomed during party meeting in Ambala Cantonment on Monday. Tribune Photo
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Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Monday criticised BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta over her alleged recent ‘special category’ remarks and said that the party (INLD) would protest against her if she failed to apologise for her remarks.

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Abhay Singh was in Ambala Cantonment to hold a meeting with party workers on Monday. He called upon party workers to strengthen the party at the booth level and raise public issues strongly.

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Speaking to mediapersons, Abhay Chautala said, “Archana Gupta has targeted a particular community. The INLD will send a notice to her, and a complaint has also been submitted against her in Hisar. We will wait for the government’s response. If no action is taken and she fails to apologise, the INLD will protest against her events across the state. A lesson will be taught to the BJP for targeting and attempting to defame a community in the state.”

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He also criticised the BJP government over recent protests and police action in the state and said that the law-and-order situation had deteriorated under the BJP’s rule in Haryana.

“Protests are being held across the state, and the ongoing situation suggests that the bureaucracy is out of control and the Chief Minister is in a weak position. There is too much interference from the Centre in Haryana. The situation can be gauged from the fact that even MLAs and ministers are not being heard. In such a situation, one can understand the plight of the general public,” he added.

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Taking a dig at Cabinet Minister Anil Vij, the INLD leader said, “Recently, the government came up with a freehold policy for Ambala Cantonment, and the sitting MLA was not even consulted. He is not only the MLA but also a senior Cabinet minister of the ruling party. If he is not being heard by the government, he should resign.”

He was accompanied by senior party leaders, including Rampal Majra, Prakash Bharti, Onkar Singh and several other INLD leaders.

“Those sitting in the government have no interest in the development of Haryana. They are busy developing illegal colonies. Several BJP leaders who are at the top in the state are developing colonies. We are gathering all the information and will raise the issue strongly in the coming days,” he added.

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