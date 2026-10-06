INLD urges Governor to address farmers’ concerns

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) submitted a memorandum to the Governor through the Sirsa Deputy Commissioner on Monday, raising several issues faced by farmers in the state.

INLD Rania MLA Arjun Chautala led the delegation. The party said farmers were facing financial losses because government procurement of Parmal paddy had not yet started in the mandis. It alleged that factory operators were deducting money from farmers citing excess moisture.

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Before submitting the memorandum, Chautala visited the Sirsa grain market and spoke to farmers about their problems. He criticised the Centre for increasing the wheat Minimum Support Price (MSP) by only Rs 25 per quintal this year, saying farmers had expected a much bigger increase.

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He also said bajra procurement was moving slowly and farmers were not getting the right price.

Chautala accused the state government of ignoring farmers, traders, employees and teachers. He claimed that the INLD was the only party playing a strong opposition role in Haryana.

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He also criticised the government over rising inflation, saying high prices were making it difficult for poor families to afford food. He warned that INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala could announce a major agitation if the situation did not improve.

INLD district president Jasbir Singh Jassa and several other party leaders and workers were present when the memorandum was submitted.