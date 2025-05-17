INLD warns of protest if Haryana doesn’t get water by May 25

Joining the intensifying chorus over the Haryana-Punjab water dispute, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) national president and former MLA Abhay Singh Chautala said today a delegation of INLD leaders would soon meet the Governor to demand pressure on the state government for securing Haryana’s rightful water share.

Speaking at a press conferen ce here, Chautala said, “We will meet the Governor and raise this demand in front of him that he should put pressure on the government and provide water to Haryana.”

Chautala warned that if adequate water is not provided by May 25, the INLD will stop Punjab Government vehicles from passing through Haryana borders.

“Vehicles from Punjab also cross Haryana. When they can stop our water, we can also stop their vehicles. If the people of the state are troubled by water scarcity, then the INLD cannot sit back and watch the goings-on,” he said.

He announced a symbolic day-long protest on May 25, during which Punjab Government vehicles would be blocked from using Haryana roads to Delhi and other destinations — unless sufficient water is provided by May 21. However, he clarified that the general public would not be inconvenienced.

Chautala also warned of an escalation in protest if demands remain unmet.

“If the Punjab Government continues to ignore the demand and the Haryana Government fails to act, INLD workers will launch a movement like the farmers’ agitation. They will sit on the borders and block vehicular traffic from Punjab,” he said, adding that the protest would continue until Haryana receives its rightful share of water.

Attacking the ruling BJP, he alleged, “The BJP has a weak government in Haryana and leaders sitting in Delhi are running it. These national parties don’t have a stand on any issue and are divided along state boundaries. Their leaders give different statements in Punjab and Haryana.”

On another note, Chautala praised the armed forces for their recent action across the border. He said, “Through Operation Sindoor, our soldiers bravely avenged the terror. I congratulate our jawans.”