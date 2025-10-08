INLD warns of stir if water not drained from farms in 15 days

The INLD came down heavily on the BJP government over widespread crop damage due to waterlogging, issuing a 15-day ultimatum to drain stagnant water from the affected fields or face a state-wide agitation.

At a state-level meeting held here on Tuesday, INLD national president Abhay Chautala directed party workers to visit villages, interact with residents and identify areas still grappling with waterlogging. He also asked them to assess the measures taken by the government for drainage and relief.

Later, while addressing mediapersons, Abhay launched a scathing attack on both the Congress and BJP, saying the “truth about the father-son duo in Haryana has been exposed” and that “the BJP’s real face has also been unmasked.”

Taking aim at those calling for unity among rival factions, he said, “Those who no longer have public support are now spreading misleading propaganda about family reunification. INLD will never compromise on its self-respect.”

Chautala said the party organisation was strong, as reflected in the massive turnout at the Tau Devi Lal tribute rally. “This rally is being discussed across the country,” he claimed, thanking workers for making it a success.

He also accused the Congress of conspiring to send former CM Om Prakash Chautala to jail, asserting that INLD would “never forget such a betrayal.” He further alleged that the JJP “betrayed both Chautala and the public by helping the BJP form the government after the last election.”

Responding to the Congress’s charge that INLD is the ‘B-Team of BJP’, Abhay retorted, “Had we aligned with BJP, Om Prakash Chautala would have been out of jail long ago. But he never compromised his dignity and INLD continues to follow that path.”

Commenting on the Congress’s recent appointments — Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Leader of Opposition and Rao Narender Singh as state party chief — he said the party was “already divided into several factions” and that “internal disputes have begun.”

Criticising Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s ongoing visit to Japan, Abhay said, “Haryana is drowning, farmers are in distress, and the Chief Minister is touring abroad. Even former CMs Manohar Lal Khattar and Bhupinder Hooda went on foreign tours, but they never brought any real investment back to the state.”