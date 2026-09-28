INLD will return to power in Haryana, says Abhay

INLD national president Abhay Singh Chautala on Sunday said his party would oust the BJP from power and keep the Congress out of government to form an INLD government in Haryana.

Addressing a state-level Jannayak Samman Diwas rally in Nuh to mark the 113th birth anniversary of former Deputy Prime Minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, Chautala alleged that the Congress was the BJP’s “B-team” and claimed its “true face” had been exposed.

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He said Haryana, once known for sports, agriculture and employment, was now facing problems of drug abuse, unemployment and crime. He promised that an INLD government would work to eliminate drug abuse and unemployment.