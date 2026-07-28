INLD’s Sampat Singh seeks action over HAU Campus School Director appointment; cites audit, inquiry reports

Former Haryana minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Sampat Singh on Tuesday said the findings of the Principal Accountant General (Audit), Haryana, along with the Divisional Commissioner’s inquiry report, have exposed serious procedural irregularities in the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor’s wife as Director of Campus School at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar.

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Sampat Singh said the issue has now gone beyond political criticism. “Both the constitutional audit authority and the administrative inquiry have pointed towards violations of prescribed procedures and principles of fairness,” he said, adding that the audit had observed that the appointment reflected procedural irregularities and deviation from established recruitment norms. A particular candidate was appointed on deputation without inviting applications from other eligible officers, thereby violating the principles of fairness, transparency and equal opportunity, he stated.

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Referring to the audit report, he said that while the Campus School had projected a requirement for the post of Assistant Director, no advertisement was issued and other eligible candidates were denied an opportunity to compete. Instead, he stated, the vacant post of Public Relations Officer was re-designated as Director, Campus School, without documented justification or statutory approval, raising concerns regarding cadre management and financial administration.

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The INLD leader said these observations reinforce the findings of the Divisional Commissioner, who also concluded that the appointment violated the university’s statutes. “When both an independent administrative inquiry and the Principal Accountant General identify serious procedural lapses, the government cannot remain a silent spectator,” he stated.

He said public universities are temples of learning where appointments must be based solely on merit, transparency and equal opportunity. “Any attempt to tailor a public post for a particular individual undermines the confidence of deserving candidates and weakens the credibility of the institution,” he said.

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Singh demanded that the Haryana Government immediately place the audit report and the Divisional Commissioner’s inquiry before the Board of Management and the Chancellor of HAU and initiate appropriate action. He demanded that the entire appointment process should be reviewed in accordance with the University Act, statutes and applicable recruitment rules. “If any appointment is found to be illegal or irregular, it should be annulled in accordance with law, and responsibility should be fixed on every authority that facilitated or approved such actions,” he said. He added that any financial loss caused to the university should also be assessed and recovered from those found responsible after due legal process.

The INLD leader said this issue is not about any individual but about protecting the integrity of public institutions. “The state government must demonstrate that no one is above the law and that constitutional audit observations and administrative inquiries will lead to meaningful action. Restoring transparency, accountability and merit in public appointments is essential to preserve public confidence in Haryana’s universities,” he stated.