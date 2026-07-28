DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / INLD’s Sampat Singh seeks action over HAU Campus School Director appointment; cites audit, inquiry reports

INLD’s Sampat Singh seeks action over HAU Campus School Director appointment; cites audit, inquiry reports

Referring to the audit report, he said that while the Campus School had projected a requirement for the post of Assistant Director, no advertisement was issued and other eligible candidates were denied an opportunity to compete

article_Author
Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:38 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
INLD leader Sampat Singh. Photo: Tribune file
Advertisement

Former Haryana minister and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Sampat Singh on Tuesday said the findings of the Principal Accountant General (Audit), Haryana, along with the Divisional Commissioner’s inquiry report, have exposed serious procedural irregularities in the appointment of the Vice-Chancellor’s wife as Director of Campus School at Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University (HAU), Hisar.

Advertisement

Sampat Singh said the issue has now gone beyond political criticism. “Both the constitutional audit authority and the administrative inquiry have pointed towards violations of prescribed procedures and principles of fairness,” he said, adding that the audit had observed that the appointment reflected procedural irregularities and deviation from established recruitment norms. A particular candidate was appointed on deputation without inviting applications from other eligible officers, thereby violating the principles of fairness, transparency and equal opportunity, he stated.

Advertisement

Referring to the audit report, he said that while the Campus School had projected a requirement for the post of Assistant Director, no advertisement was issued and other eligible candidates were denied an opportunity to compete. Instead, he stated, the vacant post of Public Relations Officer was re-designated as Director, Campus School, without documented justification or statutory approval, raising concerns regarding cadre management and financial administration.

Advertisement

The INLD leader said these observations reinforce the findings of the Divisional Commissioner, who also concluded that the appointment violated the university’s statutes. “When both an independent administrative inquiry and the Principal Accountant General identify serious procedural lapses, the government cannot remain a silent spectator,” he stated.

He said public universities are temples of learning where appointments must be based solely on merit, transparency and equal opportunity. “Any attempt to tailor a public post for a particular individual undermines the confidence of deserving candidates and weakens the credibility of the institution,” he said.

Advertisement

Singh demanded that the Haryana Government immediately place the audit report and the Divisional Commissioner’s inquiry before the Board of Management and the Chancellor of HAU and initiate appropriate action. He demanded that the entire appointment process should be reviewed in accordance with the University Act, statutes and applicable recruitment rules. “If any appointment is found to be illegal or irregular, it should be annulled in accordance with law, and responsibility should be fixed on every authority that facilitated or approved such actions,” he said. He added that any financial loss caused to the university should also be assessed and recovered from those found responsible after due legal process.

The INLD leader said this issue is not about any individual but about protecting the integrity of public institutions. “The state government must demonstrate that no one is above the law and that constitutional audit observations and administrative inquiries will lead to meaningful action. Restoring transparency, accountability and merit in public appointments is essential to preserve public confidence in Haryana’s universities,” he stated.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts