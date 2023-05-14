Inmate attacked in Bhondsi jail

Gurugram, May 13
A Bhondsi jail inmate was injured and received three stitches after being attacked by another inmate with a spoon. An FIR has been lodged.
After the murder of gangster Tillu Tajpuria in the Tihar jail, all jails in Haryana have been put on high alert. The jail administration has ordered not to give spoons to inmates during meals.
