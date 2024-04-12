Inmate makes suicide attempt in Karnal jail

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 11

A jail inmate attempted to end his life by slitting his neck with a sharp tool created from a steel plate.

He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

The inmate, identified as Basant Kumar, was arrested in September 2023 under POCSO Act, said Nayab Singh, DSP.

He was produced in a court on Wednesday and was then shifted to the jail. Later, he tried to commit suicide on the jail premises.

