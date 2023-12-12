 Inmate wrongly released from Haryana's Ambala jail, Anil Vij asks DG prisons to probe matter : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Inmate wrongly released from Haryana's Ambala jail, Anil Vij asks DG prisons to probe matter

Inmate wrongly released from Haryana's Ambala jail, Anil Vij asks DG prisons to probe matter

The matter was brought to Vij's notice when he was redressing public grievances at his residence

Inmate wrongly released from Haryana's Ambala jail, Anil Vij asks DG prisons to probe matter

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij. Tribune file



PTI

Chandigarh, December 12

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday took serious note of an inmate mistakenly released from Ambala jail and asked the director general of prisons to investigate the matter.

Vij said he also spoke to the jail administration and was informed by them that “some other person was released by mistake” in place of the one who was granted bail.

The minister termed it a “serious matter” and said because of such mistakes, anyone can be wrongly released by the jail administration.

Meanwhile, official sources said the Ambala jail administration has initiated action against two jail employees and an inquiry is being conducted.

The matter was brought to Vij's notice on Tuesday when he was redressing public grievances at his residence in Ambala.

According to an official statement, the aggrieved family members of the inmate who was not released despite getting bail alleged that the Ambala Jail administration also registered a “fake case” against him.

Vij then spoke over the phone with the DG of prisons and directed him to investigate the matter and take strict action against the erring officials.

“How is it possible? There is an elaborate procedure before any inmate is released. His or her fingerprints, and other details are taken and cross-verified,” he told the DG.

Vij also told him that if an inmate is released in this manner, “then this could be the modus operandi in some other cases also”.      

“In this manner, even a big criminal can be got released from jail,” said Vij, terming the entire matter very serious.

Vij, according to the statement, said that without the “connivance” of the jail administration, it would not be possible for someone else to be released in place of another inmate.

The family members of the inmate, hailing from Balana village in Ambala district, told Vij that he was lodged in Ambala Central Jail in connection with a quarrel case and was granted bail recently.

But when they reached the jail on the day of his release, the administration told them that he had already gone home.

When they could not find him anywhere, they went to the jail again but got no clear answers to their queries, the family told Vij.

About a week later, they came to know that he was being produced in court again. When the family members reached there, the inmate told them that the jail administration had wrongly released someone else in his place and to cover up their mistake, they had arrested him again in a “fake case”.

The family demanded strict action against the jail administration in this matter and the cancellation of the alleged fake case registered against the inmate, the statement said.

#Ambala #Anil Vij


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

2
India

Lucknow horror: PCS officer’s daughter gang-raped in moving car; three arrested

3
Punjab

Centre rejects Punjab's request for Rs 1,837 cr loan for 103 projects

4
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

5
Rajasthan

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

6
J & K

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

7
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

8
Punjab

Barnala man posing as NRI 'exploits' 4 women, dupes 20 others of cash, arrested

9
Punjab

Two years on, Bikram Majithia summoned in drug case; Punjab Police yet to file chargesheet

10
Chandigarh

One more step towards realising Chandigarh Metro project

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended
Punjab

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent
Diaspora

Australia tightens student visa rules, plans to cut migrant intake by 50 per cent

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan’s 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people
Entertainment

Google 2023 top search in India: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' most searched film, Kiara Advani, Elvish Yadav most searched people

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent
Haryana

Property rates in Gurugram may increase by 70 per cent; here is why

Uttar Pradesh man wrongly jailed for murder studies Law and fights his own case and wins
Uttar Pradesh

UP man wrongly jailed for murder studies law, fights his own case and wins

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district
Punjab

400 kg of seized spurious paneer goes missing in Patiala district

‘Event duty’ leaves teachers fuming
Punjab

'Event duty' leaves Punjab teachers fuming

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit
Punjab

Pupils turn to Australia, New Zealand for study permit

Top News

First-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma picked as next Rajasthan chief minister

BJP picks first-time MLA Bhajanlal Sharma as next Rajasthan CM, Vasundhara Raje proposed name

Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa to be deputy CMs; Vasudev Dev...

FBI director visits NIA headquarters, highlights need to take partnership to next level to counter terrorism

Aggressively investigating attack on Indian Consulate: FBI director tells NIA

Discusses host of issues, including investigation of cyber-t...

Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu Cabinet

Himachal Cabinet expanded, Rajesh Dharmani and Yadvinder Goma join Sukhvinder Sukhu government

In a tactical move, CM Sukhu has left one berth still vacant...

Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments

Home Minister Amit Shah withdraws three bills on criminal laws; introduces afresh with amendments

Says a discussion is also planned on the bills starting Dece...

Months after tax ‘surveys’, BBC India restructures to create new entity to comply with FDI rules

Months after tax ‘surveys’, BBC India restructures to create new entity to comply with FDI rules

Collective Newsroom established as an Indian company that is...


Cities

View All

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

Ongoing work on Batala road leaves shopkeepers breathless

Punjab and Haryana High Court evokes 1984 trauma; denies bail in Amritsar case

2 Glock pistols recovered from premises of Khalra govt school, two arrested

Man nabbed with 300-gm heroin, Rs 3.1L drug money

Six Hindu College students shine in Women’s Premier League 2024 auction

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

Protesting cotton growers want procurement at MSP

AIIMS nursing staff strike hits health services in Bathinda

Bathinda: Former constable held in malkhana arms theft case

AIIMS-Bathinda nursing staff demands met

High Court summons Punjab prison officials over ‘false affidavit’ in jail assault case

High Court summons Punjab prison officials over ‘false affidavit’ in jail assault case

Zirakpur: Ghaggar flyover likely to be opened in January

One more step towards realising Chandigarh Metro project

Attack on maid: Read what action Kharar police took against pitbulls' owner

Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi killers 'robbed' cabbie, cops probe claim

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Cyber thugs dupe 62-year-old man by faking his relative’s kidnapping

Congress shouldn’t behave like ‘BJP trolls’: Pranab Mukherjee’s daughter

Former J-K CM Omar Abdullah's plea seeking divorce from estranged wife Payal dismissed by Delhi High Court

ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Women lack awareness on menstrual cycle: Survey

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

4 govt schools run from single complex in Gandhi Camp area in Jalandhar

Dhillon brothers' suicide in Jalandhar: Friends allege pressure to strike compromise

Pathankot BJP MLA dubs DC 'Gabbar Singh' during drive against encroachers

Ministerial staff union extends pen-down strike in Kapurthala

NRI's murder in Jalandhar: Victim's cousin surrenders before police

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

Taken for medical checkup, Punjab jail inmate seen dancing at marriage ceremony; 2 cops suspended

147 children went missing in Ludhiana district, maximum in Punjab: NCRB

Dense fog reduces visibility in Ludhiana, commuters inconvenienced

‘Bhagwant Mann Sarkar, Tuhade Dwaar’ scheme: 350 appointments reserved for doorstep services

Close shave for two as car catches fire in Ludhiana

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

3 women among 4 nabbed with 6.2-kg opium in Patiala district

Award Rafi with ‘Punjab De Anmol Ratan’: RCWC chief

Shaheedi Jor Mela: Despite ban, temporary stalls being set up along road leading to Fatehgarh Sahib gurdwara

Man buries dead son in house due to financial crunch

‘Harassed’ by seniors, GRP cop goes missing