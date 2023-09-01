Inmates create ruckus in Bhondsi jail

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 31

Three inmates of Bhondsi jail created ruckus on the jail premises after a mobile phone was recovered from the possession of one of them. One inmate injuredhis head by hitting an iron grill while two others also had a scuffle with the prison staff.

Following the complaint of the jail authority, an FIR was registered against three inmates at the Bhondsi police station and police have started investigation by taking the possession of the mobile phone recovered from the inmate. Charan Singh, Deputy Superintendent of Bhondsi jail, in his complaint said during the counting of inmates on Wednesday late evening, a mobile phone along with SIM card and charger was recovered from the possession of a n undertrail Naveen alias Dhangawala.

