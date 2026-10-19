Innovation takes centre stage at KU’s Bizbash-26

The Institute of Management Studies (IMS), Kurukshetra University, organised Bizbash-2026 in collaboration with the Kurukshetra University Technology, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre (KUTICIE) at the Senate Hall on Friday.

Vice-Chancellor Som Nath Sachdeva said Bizbash-2026 reflected the university’s commitment to nurturing creativity, innovation and entrepreneurial skills among students to prepare them for emerging professional challenges.

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Chief guest Rakesh Kumar, Dean Academic Affairs, said such events provided practical experience and urged students to become job creators rather than job seekers.

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Guest of honour Jitender Sharma, Dean Research and Development, said innovation was the foundation of entrepreneurship and highlighted KU’s commitment to helping students transform ideas into successful startups.

Special guest Mohinder Singh, coordinator, KUTICIE, encouraged students to seek incubation support for their startup ideas. IMS director Siddharth Bhardwaj said the fest aimed to bridge the gap between classroom learning and corporate requirements.