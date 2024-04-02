Innovation takes centre stage at Sirsa village

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 1

Social media has proved useful for the sarpanch of Subakhera village here as she came across a video of a machine, which is helpful in carrying out cleanliness on a large scale. As soon as sarpanch Gurpreet Kaur saw the video, she liked the machine, which is capable of cleaning the entire village effortlessly.

On discussing it with her husband Gursharan Singh, she decided to explore the possibility of acquiring it.

When welding expert Gurpyas Singh of nearby Baragudha village came to know about it, he accepted the challenge and developed the machine within days.

Explaining its mechanism, Gurpyas said the machine gets attached to a tractor and operates in tandem with it. As part of it, bristles are affixed to the rear of the tractor and sweep streets, ensuring a thorough clean-up as the vehicle traverse the lanes.

However, Gurpyas acknowledged the need for further improvements to enhance the efficiency of the tool.

The village panchayat allocated around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 for the tool. The amount covers the cost of two tires, a large wheel for manoeuvrability, and four brooms.

