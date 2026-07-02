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Home / Haryana / Inquiry finds forged bank statement in Jhajjar Blood Centre embezzlement case

Inquiry finds forged bank statement in Jhajjar Blood Centre embezzlement case

Panel recommends FIR, recovery with interest; police verifying records

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 08:22 AM Jul 02, 2026 IST
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The police are yet to register an FIR in the alleged processing fee embezzlement at the Blood Centre of Civil Hospital, Jhajjar, even as a preliminary inquiry by a three-member Health Department committee has concluded that the accused accountant allegedly submitted a forged bank statement in an attempt to mislead investigators.

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The alleged fraud came to light after the committee obtained the Blood Centre’s account statement directly from the bank and compared it with the statement submitted by the accountant for the 2025-26 financial year.

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“Taking note of the forgery, the committee recommended registration of an FIR against the accountant and recovery of the embezzled amount along with interest,” sources said. The committee subsequently sought bank statements for the 2024-25 and 2023-24 financial years after suspecting irregularities in the accountant’s conduct. According to sources, the verification revealed similar discrepancies in both years.

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“Verification revealed similar discrepancies, with large portions of the processing fees collected from private hospitals never deposited into the designated account,” the sources added.

The inquiry has alleged embezzlement of Rs 19.14 lakh in processing fees collected from private hospitals for blood units supplied through donation camps.

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According to the inquiry report, the Blood Centre received Rs 10,97,700 in processing fees during 2023-24, but only Rs 82,500 was deposited into the designated bank account, leaving an alleged shortfall of Rs 10,15,200.

In 2024-25, the centre collected Rs 7,34,700, of which only Rs 2,37,600 was deposited, resulting in an alleged shortfall of Rs 4,97,100.

During 2025-26, processing fee collections stood at Rs 5,90,600, while deposits totalled only Rs 1,88,100, leaving Rs 4,02,500 allegedly unaccounted for, the report stated.

Sources said the alleged embezzlement surfaced after a Health Department official complained that the entire processing fee collected during the 2025-26 financial year had not been deposited into the designated bank account. The complaint prompted local health authorities to constitute an inquiry committee.

Following the inquiry, the Health Department submitted a complaint to the police seeking registration of an FIR against the accountant. However, the police are carrying out a preliminary verification before initiating criminal proceedings. “We have sought the relevant records from the department. The matter will be examined on the basis of the documents before further action is taken,” said Inspector Sarita, SHO, City Police Station.

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