Inquiry ordered into arms licences issued by former Kaithal DC

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, November 24

Divisional Commissioner (Karnal division) Sanjeev Verma has sought a fact-finding report from the Kaithal DC in connection with a complaint filed with the Union Ministry for Home as regards the issuance of arms licences by the then Kaithal DC Pradeep Dahiya during his tenure.

‘Irregularities’ in 11- month tenure Eightynine arms licences were issued during the 11-month tenure of Kaithal ex-DC Pradeep Dahiya

The complaint filed with the Union Home Ministry alleges irregularities in the issuance of arms licences

The report has been sought following an inquiry letter from the DGP, Haryana, and the ACS (Home) on a complaint filed by Gurmeet Singh of Kaithal.

The complainant, however, did not mention his complete address and phone number on the complaint, a copy of which is with The Tribune.

He has only mentioned his name as Gurmeet Singh of Kaithal. As per sources, the Kaithal administration is trying to trace him.

As per record, 89 arms licences were issued during the 11-month tenure of Dahiya. The complaint filed with the Union Home Ministry on May 26 alleges that irregularities were committed during the issuance of arms licences.

“I have asked the Kaithal DC to submit a fact-finding report,” said Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner.

Sangeeta Tetarwal, Deputy Commissioner, Kaithal, said a committee, headed by the ADC, had been constituted to inquire into the matter. “I will submit the report based on the inquiry,” she added.

Ex-DC Dahiya said, “I have yet to receive any communication from the authorities regarding any inquiry. Moreover, all licences were issued as per the standard operating procedure. The allegations are baseless. It seems to be an anonymous complaint.”