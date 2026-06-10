Inquiry panel examines plaints against varsity Vice-Chancellor

The Department of Technical Education’s Inquiry Committee conducted an inquiry into complaints alleging corruption and violations of statutory provisions against the Vice-Chancellor of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology Prof Narsi Ram Bishnoi.

Advertisement

The committee met various stakeholders and complainants during its visit to the university campus and sought their views on issues related to governance, administrative functioning and compliance with statutory norms.

Advertisement

The Guru Jambheshwar University Teachers Association (GJUTA) submitted a detailed representation highlighting concerns related to compliance with the University Act, Statutes, UGC Regulations and principles of good governance. GJUTA president Prof Vinod Goyal told the committee that the issues raised by the association pertain to “statutory governance, transparency, service rights of teachers, democratic functioning of university bodies and compliance with the University Act, Statutes and UGC Regulations.”

Advertisement

Prof Goyal said the committee had provided adequate opportunity to all stakeholders to present their views. “This has strengthened the confidence of teachers that their concerns are being considered objectively and fairly,” he said.

Another complainant, Dr Sandeep Kumar Gupta, who has levelled corruption allegations against the Vice-Chancellor, said he submitted documentary evidence regarding alleged irregularities in an earlier inquiry. He claimed the previous probe report was "biased and a deliberate whitewash."

Advertisement

Responding to the allegations, the V-C said the inquiry was a routine exercise undertaken by the Technical Education Department and maintained that “the whole issue has been exaggerated by some persons.”