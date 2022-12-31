 Inquiry will be conducted into all aspects: Police on sexual harassment complaint against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh : The Tribune India

Inquiry will be conducted into all aspects: Police on sexual harassment complaint against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh

The minister, however, has dismissed the charge as baseless and has called for an independent probe

Inquiry will be conducted into all aspects: Police on sexual harassment complaint against Haryana minister Sandeep Singh

File photo of Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh.



PTI

Chandigarh, December 31

The Chandigarh Police on Saturday said an inquiry will be conducted into the allegation of sexual harassment against Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh and all aspects will be looked into.

The allegation was made by a junior athletics coach from the state on Thursday and a day later, she approached police with a complaint.

The minister, however, has dismissed the charge as baseless and has called for an independent probe.

“The complaint has been filed and an inquiry will be conducted into all aspects,” said an official of the police station where the complaint of the woman, a coach in the Haryana sports department, has been marked.

Sandeep Singh, a BJP leader, has also said he would lodge a complaint against her for tarnishing his image.

“Complaint has been received from Sandeep Singh, Minister of State, Sports and Youth Affairs, Haryana...”, according to an order issued by Haryana Director General of Police P K Agrawal, who has formed a committee headed by Additional Director General of Police, Rohtak Range, Mamta Singh.

The “allegations in this regard are also circulating on social and electronic media”, the order stated.

The committee has Deputy Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Sumer Partap Singh, and Assistant Commissioner of Police, Panchkula, Raj Kumar Kaushik, as its members.

The woman had told reports on Friday: “I have given a complaint to SSP madam (Senior Superintendent of Police) here. I am hopeful that I will get justice and the Chandigarh Police will investigate my complaint.” She alleged that Sandeep Singh, a former hockey captain, had first seen her at a gym and then contacted her on Instagram.

The coach claimed that the MLA from Pehowa in Kurukshetra kept insisting that they meet. “He messaged me on Instagram and said my national games certificate is pending and wanted to meet in this regard,” she said.

“Unfortunately, my certificate has been misplaced by my federation and I have been taking it up with authorities concerned,” the woman said.

She has said she agreed to meet him at his residence-cum-camp office here with some other documents she had. When she went there, the minister indulged in sexual misconduct, the woman said.

“He then took me to a side cabin of his residence... He placed my documents on the side table and placed his hand on my foot. He said when he saw me for the first time, he liked me... He said you keep me happy and I will keep you happy,” the woman alleged.

“I removed his hand...he even tore my T-shirt. I was crying and I raised an alarm for help and though all his staff was there, no one helped me,” she alleged.

Asked about the allegations, Sandeep Singh had on Thursday dubbed them as baseless and called for an independent probe.

“I want an independent probe. We will also get it probed because my image has been tarnished,” he had said while denying the charge.

The minister had said all details about the woman’s entire life should be looked into.

While former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has demanded an impartial inquiry into the allegations levelled by the woman, the Indian National Lok Dal has demanded that the Manohar Lal Khattar government immediately sack Sandeep Singh and set up a Special Investigation Team to probe the matter.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

After Andrew Tate gets arrested, Greta Thunberg rests Twitter feud by schooling him one last time over ‘recycling’

2
Brand Connect

Lifetime Keto + ACV Gummies Reviews - Cheap Brand or Worthy ACV Keto Gummy?

3
Science Technology

Apple Watch ECG sensor can predict stress level accurately: Study

4
Punjab

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

5
Brand Connect

Alpilean Reviews: Himalayan Alpine Ice Hack Weight Loss Fat Burner Exposed!

6
Nation

PM Modi had returned to work after father's demise too

7
Himachal

Highest-ever arrival of tourists in Manali, Shimla to ring in New Year

8
Punjab

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

9
Nation

In Bihar's Bodh Gaya, the Chinese spy who never was

10
Haryana

Athletics coach who accused Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment lodges police complaint

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

If opposition unites with a vision, it will become difficult for BJP to win 2024 general election: Rahul Gandhi

Need a central ideological framework to take on the BJP, whi...

Prayer meet for PM Modi’s mother Hiraben at Vadnagar in Gujarat on Sunday

Prayer meet for PM Modi’s mother Hiraben at Vadnagar in Gujarat on Sunday

Hiraben passed away early Friday morning during treatment at...

New Year 2023: No entry to tourist vehicles without bookings in Shimla; Atal tunnel craze, snowfall in Manali increase tourist footfall in Kullu

New Year 2023: No entry to Shimla for tourist vehicles without bookings; Atal tunnel craze, snow in Manali increase tourist footfall in Kullu

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

Benedict XVI, first pope to resign in 600 years, dies at 95

His dramatic decision paved the way for the conclave that el...

CBSE shares revised date sheet of Class 12th board exams, check new schedule

CBSE releases revised date sheet for Class 12 board exams, check new schedule

Candidates can download the revised date sheet from the boar...


Cities

View All

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

MC property tax windows to remain open today

City all set to ring in New Year with elan

Man held for killing migratory birds

Punjab, J&K girls shine in sports

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Mandi Gobindgarh man among 2 killed as SUV falls into gorge near Parwanoo’s TTR

Mandi Gobindgarh man among 2 killed as SUV falls into gorge near Parwanoo's Timber Trail Resort

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

2K cops to keep vigil on revellers

PGI to get 150-bed critical care block

808 winged guests arrive in Chandigarh for winter sojourn

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

AAP protests outside BJP leader’s house, seeks FIR under SC Act

BJP made empty promises to slum-dwellers, says AAP leader

Notification on cyberattacks gets L-G’s approval

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Solve ash problem by January 5, plant management told

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala district, drug-related crimes showed need for checks

National Badminton Championship: At 14, Hoshiarpur girl wins silver in U-19, sets record

Punjab, J&K girls shine in DAV games

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Over 3K cops to guard city on New Year’s Eve

Robbery case solved, three nabbed with weapons, cash

Need to improve facilities at night shelters in city

City to face cold wave, dense fog in coming days

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Financial woes, protests took centre stage at Punjabi varsity

Cheema takes stock of ongoing development projects in district

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

Civil Surgeon inspects working of dialysis unit