Insanitary conditions in vegetable market in Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Insanitary conditions in vegetable market
LACK of maintenance has led to filthy civic conditions in the city, especially in the Sector 16A vegetable market, posing health risk to hundreds of residents. The absence of proper drainage system, public conveniences, and the presence of stray cattle has added to the issue. The authorities concerned must address the problem at the earliest. Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad
Lack of proper outlet for waste water irks residents
A patch of road near CID Colony on the Kaimari road in Hisar has turned into a small pond of waste water. It’s been quite a few days since the situation emerged, but the local authorities do not bother. The excess waste water must be provided with a proper outlet for its passage. Surender Kumar, Hisar
Garbage lying unattended in Panchkula
THERE are two sites located within 200m of the district court complex here, which have become a source of health hazards for residents. At one of the sites, stray animals can be seen feeding on scattered garbage, and on the other site, garbage burning is a regular practice, causing pollution and respiratory problems. The MC authorities must take necessary steps to address the problem. Dr OP Singh, Panchkula
