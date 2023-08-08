Insect-rearing lab set up at IIWBR

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 7

With the inauguration of an insect-rearing laboratory, the ICAR-Indian Institute of Wheat and Barley Research (IIWBR) has become the first institute to have a modern facility for studying wheat and barley pests’ dynamics.

Dr Gyanendra Singh, Director, ICAR-IIWBR, inaugurated the lab and said it would help scientists in studying different pests, which would be helpful in minimising the losses caused to crops by various pests.

“We have started the facility at our institute, where different kinds of pests will be kept and study will be conducted to check the yield losses in wheat and barley crops,” said Dr Gyanendra Singh.

He said they would also study new emerging pests under the changing climatic scenario.

Besides, the institute will have two new facilities — a skill development building and a natural farming laboratory. The foundation stones of both buildings were laid by Dr Narhari Singh Banger, Director, Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Panchkula, and Dr Gyanendra Singh. Meanwhile, both organisations have signed an MoU to work jointly on agri-entrepreneurship, natural farming, demonstration and training along with capacity building on these aspects.

