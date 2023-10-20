Insects found in flour for midday meals

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, October 19

Wheat flour meant for midday meal at a government middle school in Kirtan village was found unfit for consumption as it contained insects and mould. The school has a strength of 114 students, from classes VI to VIII.

Insects were detected when the staff started preparing the meal today. The staff, along with a school management committee member, made a video of the flour, which went viral.

The matter has gained seriousness in view of the death of a 11-year-old girl student of Class V at a government primary school in Gangwa village on October 12. Her family alleged that she had consumed a midday meal in the school, after which her condition deterioration and she died the next day during treatment. Some other girls of the school had also complained of stomach infection.

SMC president Rohtash Singh said the flour was obviously of poor quality. Recently, the state Education Department had decided to supply packed flour for midday meals. The package, certified by Hafed, contained 20 kg flour. “It has a stamp, with manufacture date of September 5 and to be used before November 4. The school was supplied five packages of flour,” he said. The school authorities said they had informed the district head office for further action.

Hariom Rathi, the Haryana Primary Teacher Association president, said the association had been receiving several complaints about the flour from schools across the state. “Wheat flour has a short shelf life, especially in government schools where there are no proper storage facilities. Staff in many schools had purchased fresh ‘atta’ from their own money to serve midday meals,” he said.

Head teacher Suman Rani said they were not using the flour and had informed the authorities.

Recall wheat flour We have apprised the Education Department about the problem. It is a serious matter that impacts the health of students. The government should recall the wheat flour. — Hariom Rathi, Haryana primary teacher association head

#Hisar