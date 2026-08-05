INSO foundation day: Students bat for restoration of student union elections in Haryana

On the occasion of the 24th Foundation Day of the Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO), students raised several key issues concerning youth and education, including the restoration of student union elections in Haryana, unchecked fee hikes in educational institutions, and concerns over ideological influence in campuses.

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Leaders of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) expressed support for these demands and pledged to stand with students in their struggles.

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Addressing the Student Victory Day program organised by INSO in Chandigarh on Wednesday, Dr Ajay Singh Chautala, Founder of INSO and National president of JJP, called upon students to unite and fight for the restoration of student union elections in Haryana so that INSO’s silver jubilee celebrations next year could be marked by a significant achievement.

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Referring to recent student movements in Delhi, he stated that the power of organised youth had compelled governments to respond to their demands.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala expressed concern over poor educational infrastructure and criticised the huge disparity in educational costs between government and private institutions, stating that while medical education in government institutions may cost around Rs 15 lakh, the same degree can cost up to Rs 1.5 crore in private institutions.

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He demanded the formation of a ‘Fee Structure Commission’ to regulate arbitrary fee hikes and ensure affordable education for students from economically weaker backgrounds. He also announced that JJP would launch a major campaign on the issue of fee regulation.

Dushyant Chautala further stated that several public movements against the government had previously been weakened through attempts to divide people on regional or religious lines, but such tactics failed during the recent student movement in Delhi.

He also raised concerns over repeated examination paper leaks and called for stricter legal provisions and stronger accountability mechanisms against those responsible for such incidents.

JJP Haryana President Brij Sharma praised Haryana’s youth for bringing recognition to the state and country in various fields, particularly sports. He questioned the decision to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Gujarat despite Haryana’s significant contribution to international sporting achievements and demanded that the Games be organised in Haryana.

JJP Youth President Digvijay Chautala reiterated his commitment to the restoration of student union elections and declared that the movement would continue until the government reinstated the electoral process. He said that students would be mobilised throughout the coming year to strengthen the campaign. He also argued that educational institutions should remain neutral spaces and called for equal treatment of all political organisations on campuses.

Sudhir Sangwan, a core team member of a student-supporting organisation, attended the event and acknowledged the role played by Dushyant Chautala, Digvijay Chautala, and INSO members in strengthening recent student movements. He assured support for the demands raised on student rights and educational reforms. Deepak Malik, president of INSO Haryana, presented a vote of thanks.