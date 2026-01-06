INSO protests minimum marks policy

INSO activists, led by state president Deepak Malik, on Monday organised a protest demonstration on the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) campus. They burnt the copies of various job results declared by Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) recently.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik alleged that 35 per cent minimum marks policy introduced by the HPSC had effectively become a means to exclude deserving candidates, leaving a large number of posts vacant while qualified youth remain unemployed.

Citing an example, he maintained that against 613 posts of Assistant Professor (English), only 151 candidates were declared successful, leaving 462 posts vacant.

Malik said teaching and non-teaching posts in state universities had remained vacant for years. “The universities are being run with the help of research scholars and contractual teachers, leading to a continuous decline in the quality of education and research. The government must fill all vacant posts immediately,” he added.