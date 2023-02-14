INSO rakes up charges, VC says vilification

Rohtak, February 13
JJP student wing INSO raked up charges against Maharshi Dayanand University Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajbir Singh yet again. Addressing a news conference in Rohtak on Monday, INSO president Pardeep Deswal questioned the state government’s inaction on Prof Singh despite allegations of sexual misconduct and concealment of vigilance probe while applying for the post of the VC at a state university.
“Instead of heading towards Chandigarh, we will now move towards Delhi to get the charges probed at the highest level,” he added. The MDU VC said the allegations were baseless, maintaining that these amounted to personal vilification.
