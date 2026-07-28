DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / INSO to observe 24th foundation day as ‘Student Victory Day’ on Chandigarh on August 5

INSO to observe 24th foundation day as ‘Student Victory Day’ on Chandigarh on August 5

JJP youth state president said the government had to concede to the demands of students on the paper leak issue and claimed that INSO played a significant role in the student movement along with CJP

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 07:03 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
JJP youth state president Digvijay Chautala addresses party workers in Hisar on Tuesday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

The Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), the student wing of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has decided to celebrate its 24th foundation day on August 5 in Chandigarh. The decision was taken during a meeting of its state executive held here today.

Advertisement

After the meeting, JJP youth state president Digvijay Chautala said INSO would observe its foundation day as “Student Victory Day” in view of the major victory of the students’ movement on the paper leak issue.

Advertisement

He said the government had to concede to the demands of students on the paper leak issue and claimed that INSO played a significant role in the student movement along with CJP.

Advertisement

Digvijay said INSO would launch a campaign for the restoration of direct student union elections in colleges and universities across the state. The organisation will run signature, poster and pamphlet campaigns in educational institutions to build support for the demand. He added that the state government should take a timely decision on restoring student union elections.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts