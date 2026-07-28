INSO to observe 24th foundation day as ‘Student Victory Day’ on Chandigarh on August 5

The Indian National Students Organisation (INSO), the student wing of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has decided to celebrate its 24th foundation day on August 5 in Chandigarh. The decision was taken during a meeting of its state executive held here today.

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After the meeting, JJP youth state president Digvijay Chautala said INSO would observe its foundation day as “Student Victory Day” in view of the major victory of the students’ movement on the paper leak issue.

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He said the government had to concede to the demands of students on the paper leak issue and claimed that INSO played a significant role in the student movement along with CJP.

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Digvijay said INSO would launch a campaign for the restoration of direct student union elections in colleges and universities across the state. The organisation will run signature, poster and pamphlet campaigns in educational institutions to build support for the demand. He added that the state government should take a timely decision on restoring student union elections.