Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar on Wednesday directed the officers to inspect schools once a week. The minister was addressing a meeting with DEOs, DEEOs and BEOs of all districts through video conferencing. He said if any teacher was found absent during checking/inspection, disciplinary action would be initiated against him/her. A list of 10 officers has been issued in each district for the inspection of schools. TNS

Husband booked

Ambala: The Ambala police have booked a man under abetment to suicide after his wife allegedly died by suicide by consuming some poisonous substance in Ambala. The deceased was identified as Laxmi, a resident of Ambala Cantonment. A case under Section 306 of the IPC has been registered against her husband Harsh, on the complaint of Laxmi’s mother, at the Mahesh Nagar police station. TNS

Drug peddler arrested

Gurugram: The crime branch of the Tauru police arrested a drug peddler on Wednesday and seized over 65 kg of heroin worth Rs 15 lakh from his possession. An FIR was registered against the accused, Tareef, who is a resident of Bawla village of Nuh district. According to the police, the crime branch team led by inspector Sandeep Mor was on a patrol when they received a tip-off that Tareef would be arriving at a particular shop there. As soon as he reached the spot, the police team nabbed him. “We are interrogating the accused to find out more about the entire network,” said Nuh SP Varun Singla. OC

Chairperson appointed

Chandigarh: The state government has appointed Rajeev Arora, a former IAS officer, as Chairperson of the Quality Assurance Authority for a period of three years.