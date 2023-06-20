Inspection team attacked by mining mafia in Palwal

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 19

A Haryana Government team out to check illegal mining along the Yamuna was attacked by the mining mafia in Palwal late Sunday evening.

Mining Inspector Nirmala Sharma alleged she and her team were attacked during a raid in Rajpur Khadar village. In her FIR, she alleged when they reached the mining site, a JCB driver engaged in illegal mining fled the spot. “When our team was on the driver’s trail, accused Prem Singh and his wife came in a car and blocked our way. The woman got down from the car and tried to attack me. The husband-wife duo abused and threatened us with dire consequences,” she said, adding the accused even tried to ram their car into the raiding team’s vehicle.

A few days ago, a Gurugram mining team was attacked in Sohna and the assailants fractured the arm of a mining officer.