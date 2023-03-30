Inspector, ASI booked for 'taking' Rs 2 lakh bribe

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, March 29

The Yamunanagar district police have arrested an inspector and an assistant sub-inspector of the Haryana Police for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2 lakh for removing the name of an accused from a case and to convert the section of snatching into theft.

The accused have been identified as inspector Subhash Chand and ASI Sanjeev Kumar. They were today produced before a court in Jagadhri, where they were sent to one-day police remand.

Inspector Subhash Chand was posted as the SHO at the Gandhi Nagar police station and ASI Sanjeev Kumar was also posted in the said police station.

On the complaint of Aashiq of Chandpur village, a case was registered against Subash Chand and Sanjeev Kumar under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 166-A of the IPC at the City police station, Yamunanagar, on March 28.

In a press conference here today, Mohit Handa, Superintendent of Police, said a case of snatching, assault and criminal intimidation had been registered against Aashiq, his brother Aasif, their father Aarif and one more person Jahid, all residents of Chandpur village, falling under the Gandhi Nagar police station on August 30, 2022.

He said Aashiq secured interim bail from the Punjab and Haryana High Court while his father got bail from the court of District and Sessions Judge Shalini Nagpal.

He further said Aashiq and his known Vikas Kumar of Sasauli village met the investigating officer (IO) of the case, Sanjeev Kumar on November 25, 2022.

He said Aashiq told the IO that the case registered against them was fake and requested him to conduct a fair investigation.

SP Mohit Handa said investigating officer Sanjeev Kumar told Aashiq that the name of his father Aarif would be removed from the case and Section 379-B (punishment for snatching) of the IPC would be converted into 379 (theft) of the IPC. A meeting was arranged with the SHO of Gandhi Nagar. The SHO and the ASI demanded Rs 2 lakh, which was given to them on December 2, 2022.”

The SP said the complainant alleged that the SHO and the ASI didn’t remove the name of his father from the case and didn’t change the section of the IPC.

He added that when the complainant asked for his money back, the SHO and the ASI refused to return his money.

