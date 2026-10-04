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Home / Haryana / Inspector injured in bid to save youth from attackers in Ambala

Inspector injured in bid to save youth from attackers in Ambala

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Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:46 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Injured SHO Suresh Kumar at the Civil Hospital in Ambala.
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The Station House Officer (SHO) of the Naggal police station was injured in an alleged attack by a group of youths on Friday night. Inspector Suresh Kumar suffered injuries while rescuing a youth from the assailants near a restaurant at Matheri village.

As per an Ambala police spokesperson, “Around 9.30 pm on Friday, Suresh Kumar was on his way in his private vehicle when he spotted four to five miscreants assaulting a youth. The SHO stopped his vehicle and tried to save the youth from the attackers. During the confrontation, the miscreants attacked the police officer with knives and bricks. Inspector Suresh Kumar sustained injuries to his neck, hands and head. Despite suffering serious injuries, he managed to save the youth from the attackers.”

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The SHO was taken to Civil Hospital, Ambala City, from where he was referred to PGI, Chandigarh. On receiving the information, senior police officials, former minister Aseem Goel and BJP district president Mandeep Rana reached the hospital to enquire about his well-being. Ambala DSP Vijay Kumar said efforts were on to nab the miscreants.

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