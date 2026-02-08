Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who died during rescue at Surajkund fair, to be accorded martyr status

Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who lost his life during rescue operations after a swing collapsed at the Surajkund handicraft fair here on Saturday, will be accorded martyr status, officials said.

The accident occurred around 6 pm when a swing at the 39th Surajkund International Crafts Festival collapsed due to a technical malfunction, leaving several people injured. Inspector Jagdish Prasad, who was on duty at the time, immediately rushed to the spot and led the rescue efforts. While helping evacuate people safely, he sustained serious injuries and later succumbed to them during treatment.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal, who visited the hospital to meet the injured, announced that the family of the deceased inspector would be given a compensation of Rs 1 crore and a government job to one family member. He said Inspector Jagdish Prasad sacrificed his life while saving others.

The district administration officially informed that the fair will continue on Sunday, but the swing area has been closed pending investigation.

Haryana Tourism Minister Dr Arvind Sharma said that the injured persons were out of danger. He confirmed that a police inspector lost his life while trying to save fairgoers. A committee headed by the Additional Deputy commissioner (ADC) has been constituted to investigate the accident, and a case has been filed against the swing vendor.

Inspector Prasad, a resident of Dengra village in Mathura, joined the police force as a sub-inspector in 1988 and was a recipient of the police medal. He is survived by his wife, Sudha Sharma, two daughters, Nidhi and Deepti, and a son, Gaurav. The family lives in police accommodation at the Sonipat Police Lines.

His brother Pradeep, a teacher, said the family received news of the incident around 8 pm on Saturday.

“My brother was awarded the police medal by the Governor in 2019-20. His death has left the village mourning,” he said.

Inspector Prasad’s father Surajmal and mother Shanti Devi live in Dengra village. Another brother, Satish Chandra, works at a chemical factory in Ballabgarh, and another, Chandrabhan Singh, is employed with a motors company in Faridabad.

This was the third such accident involving a swing at the Surajkund fair, raising questions over safety claims. In 2002, a young man died in a swing-related accident at the fair, following which swings were suspended for a few years. In 2019, another accident left a young man injured, leading to a temporary suspension once again. Despite these incidents, swings were later reinstated.

Officials said strict norms exist for the installation and daily inspection of amusement rides, but instances of negligence continue to surface. The District Deputy Commissioner has ordered a high-level investigation, warning that those found responsible will face prosecution.