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Home / Haryana / Inspector shot at by service revolver in Haryana's Fatehabad

Inspector shot at by service revolver in Haryana's Fatehabad

Was hit in abdomen; reason will be known after statement is recorded, say cops

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:03 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
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Relatives take Inspector Shamsher Singh to Hisar for treatment.
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A police inspector was injured after being shot at with his service revolver near the National Highway in Fatehabad on Monday, officials said. The injured officer, Inspector Shamsher Singh, was admitted to a private hospital following the incident. Video footage from the scene shows the inspector, who was bleeding heavily, asking nearby people to help him get into a vehicle to reach the hospital. He received initial treatment before being referred to a hospital in Hisar for further care.

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According to reports, Inspector Singh is posted at the Sirsa Police Lines and hails from Dharsul Kalan village in the Tohana area. While preliminary reports suggest that the officer may have shot himself, the Fatehabad police have not confirmed this, and an investigation is ongoing. The bullet reportedly hit him near the abdomen.

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Singh has previously served as Traffic SHO in Sirsa and also as SHO at Rori. Until two months ago, he was posted as the Rori police station in-charge before being transferred by the Sirsa Superintendent of Police. At present, he was serving as the head of the Missing Persons’ Cell.

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Sadar police station in-charge Prahlad Singh said the injury was caused by a service revolver and that Inspector Singh’s statements had not yet been recorded. “The exact reason behind the incident will be known only after his statement,” he added.

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