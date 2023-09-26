Inspired by Devi Lal’s ideology, says Ranjit Singh

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 25

Ranjit Singh, the Energy Minister and Independent MLA from Rania in Sirsa district, has stated that he was inspired by the struggle of his father and Deputy PM Devi Lal and has been following the path shown by him in public life.

Addressing workers, who had gathered at his residence to mark the birth anniversary of Devi Lal in Sirsa today, Ranjit Singh said Devi Lal had framed and implemented policies which were path-breaking for social uplift and were being replicated across the country. Devi Lal introduced social security pension in Haryana, which was later adopted by different states.

“From CM of a small state, he rose to the post of Deputy PM due to his hard work and statesmanship. Devi Lal was influenced by Gandhian, communist and revolutionary movements that became the guide for his political journey,” he added.

Ranjit had served as agriculture minister in the Devi Lal Cabinet in Haryana in 1987, and later parted ways after his elder brother Om Prakash Chautala took over the reins of the government.

#Hisar #Sirsa