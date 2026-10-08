Insta friendship ends in minor’s rape

A case of alleged rape and blackmail of a minor following a friendship on Instagram has come to light in Rohtak. The student has alleged that the youth sexually assaulted her after giving her a narcotic substance-laced drink and recorded nude videos and photographs of her.

She alleged that the accused subsequently raped her several times by threatening to circulate the videos. He also allegedly forced her to bring gold jewellery from the homes of her family members and relatives.

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According to the girl, the accused continued to blackmail her even after this. As the pressure mounted, she told her family about the entire episode. Following her complaint, the police registered a case and started an investigation.

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According to the complaint, the victim became friend with the accused over six months ago. Later, the youth allegedly called her to a cafe in Rohtak city and allegedly mixed a narcotic substance in a cold drink and made her consume it. When she regained consciousness, she found herself in a room at the cafe.

The student alleged that the youth raped her while she was under the influence of the substance.