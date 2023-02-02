Instagram friend booked for ‘raping’ Class XI pupil

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 1

A Class XI student was allegedly repeatedly raped by her Instagram friend after forcibly being called in a city hotel. The matter came to light when the accused sent her nude picture to her mother and posted on social media. Following the complaint of the victim’s mother, an FIR was registered against the accused, Raj Diwedi, at the women police station (West) on Tuesday.

“The accused reached Gurugram and called my daughter in a hotel where he sexually exploited her. Last week, he again called her in the hotel two more times. He pressured her to meet him by threatening to share her objectionable pictures and video online,” said the complainant.

“An FIR has been registered, and we are conducting raids to nab the accused. The accused is reportedly a student,” said Inspector Poonam Singh, SHO.

#gurugram #Instagram #social media