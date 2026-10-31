Install CCTV cameras or face stern action, stone-crusher operators told

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board has directed stone-crusher operators to comply with guidelines or face stern action.

During an awareness session organised at Narnaul under the chairmanship of Regional Officer Vikas Grewal, representatives of the district’s stone-crusher units were given detailed information about the standards and latest guidelines related to air-pollution control.

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“The event focused primarily on compliance with three guidelines: the Central Pollution Control Board’s Environmental Guidelines issued in July 2023, the Haryana Government’s Stone Crusher Directives of September 2, 2025, and the Commission for Air Quality Management’s guideline no. 103,” Grewal said.

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The primary objective of all these guidelines is to ensure effective control of airborne dust and pollution from crushers.

The Regional Officer said it was mandatory for each unit to comply with the relevant guidelines and the conditions stated in the ‘Consent to Operate’.

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“The equipment to prevent dust emissions must not only be installed but also maintained,” he said.

According to the Commission’s guideline no. 103, each unit must install a monitoring camera (CCTV) system, PM 2.5 and PM 10 sensors, wheel-washing facilities and other prescribed measures.

Grewal maintained that all these systems must be installed and made effectively operational by November 1, 2026.

“As proof of compliance, the units must submit their reports to the regional office, along with the necessary documents and photographs showing the geographical location with date,” he asserted.

Warning those who violate the rules, the Regional Officer said strict action would be taken against the violators as per the applicable laws and guidelines, which may include issuance of show-cause notices, levying environmental compensation, banning the unit’s operations and disconnecting power and water supply upon orders of the competent authority.