Install Led lights in Panchkula

THE streetlights on the main roads of Sector 20, Panchkula, are traditional and outdated. It is suggested that the authorities concerned replace them with state-of-the-art LED lamps that provide better illumination and consume less electricity. The cost of augmentation can be recovered in a few years, making it a feasible option. NARENDRA SINGHAL, Panchkula

Waterlogging woes in Bahadurgarh

THE accumulation of dirty water on some roads in Parts A and B of Modern Industrial Estate in Bahadurgarh is causing inconvenience to commuters. The root cause of this problem is the improper drainage system, and if it is not solved soon, the situation will worsen during the monsoon season. The authorities concerned must pay attention to this issue and resolve it at the earliest. INDERVESH, Jhajjar

Stray animals roam roads in Panchkula

THE apathy of the Panchkula MC authorities is highlighted by animals roaming the main roads of the city, leading to total chaos. Apart from cows and bulls, horses too have started grazing by the roadside in the city. With no hope of action by the authorities, commuters need to exercise extra caution when driving in such zoo-like conditions. RP MALHOTRA, Panchkula

Buses cause traffic congestion

THE parking of private and government buses at Delhi Gate in Rohtak leads to traffic congestion. With vendors already causing congestion on roads, the buses further shrink the road space. These buses are often there for long periods as they await passengers, causing inconvenience to commuters. ABHINAV, ROHTAK

