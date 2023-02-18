Install streetlights on flyover in hisar

THE newly constructed flyover on the Kaimari road in Hisar has been opened for commuters, but without any streetlight. It poses a risk of accidents, especially during the night. I urge the local authorities to install streetlights on the flyover at the earliest to avoid any untoward incident. —Surender Narang, Hisar

Illegal hoardings, posters deface faridabad

ILLEGAL posters and hoardings can be spotted along the 1.8-km stretch, connecting the Badkhal crossing and Bypass road near Sector 29. While these continue to deface public property here, the authorities concerned are silent over it, probably because of the political influence. —Paras Bhardwaj, Faridabad

Authorities not attending to civic issue

BROKEN roads and overflowing sewage have become a reality of residents in Sector 13 here. Despite letters and complaints from members of residents’ welfare association (RWA), the MC authorities are not willing to take note of the problems. The RWA representatives have now met the Additional Deputy Commissioner in this regard, hoping for the redressal of their grievances. —Ram Kishan Sharma, Bhiwani

