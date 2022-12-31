Insufficient space for parking in Ambala City a cause for concern

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
Insufficient space for parking a cause for concern
Manav Chowk in front of the PNB branch in Ambala City is a famous market and there is no sufficient space for parking, which causes congestion and sometimes leads to road rage. The administration and the police must see the issue exponentially in view of public inconveniences and set things right. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City
Road bereft of streetlights in Panchkula
The widely used road in Sector 21, Panchkula, is without streetlights. It provides connectivity with trans-Ghaghar Sectors 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 and nearby Ramgarh. At night, people's security/safety is at risk as it is an accident-prone zone. The authorities should look into the issue and install streetlights. Vinayak, Panchkula
Those inflicting cruelty on animals should be fined
Owners of carts pulled by animals, sometimes overload the cart so much that the animal is unable to carry the burden and simply collapses in the middle of the road. We shouldn't be so cruel to animals. NGOs and the police should challan such persons who are cruel to animals for their selfish needs. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana
