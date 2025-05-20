‘Insulting’ remarks: Women panel chief slams varsity prof

Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) Chairperson Renu Bhatia on Monday launched a scathing attack on Ashoka University associate professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad, asserting that the commission would not tolerate any "derogatory" comments directed at women.

Speaking at a press conference in Delhi, Bhatia said, "The words he used and the mindset they reveal are deeply insulting to women. Who gave him the right to malign women and pass such offensive remarks?”