Insurance firm fails to release claims, farmers to intensify stir

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Hisar, June 26

As farmers continue to stage dharna outside the Mini Secretariat, they have decided to intensify their stir against the purchase of goods and buying of fuel from Reliance stores and petrol pumps.

Rs 800 crore pending About Rs 800 crore insurance claims of the farmers are pending, of which, Rs 264 crore have been released till now. This is a fight against blatant loot being committed by the Reliance General Insurance company in the name of crop insurance. Mandeep Nathwan, State president, Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Morcha

The Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Morcha, a farmer’s body, which is spearheading the agitation, has organised a maha panchayat at the Mini Secretariat as their demand for release of insurance claims of the farmers by the Reliance General Insurance (RGI) company has not been met so far.

Mandeep Nathwan, state president of the Morcha, said they would continue to protest until the government steps in and the insurance firm provides the claims to the affected farmers.

“The stir will continue until every penny of the farmers is released,” he said.

Farmer leader Vikas Sisar informed that they would block all the entry points to the Mini Secretariat on July 5. “Since the Deputy Commissioner is unable to meet our demands, we have decided to take this step. It will be decided on July 5 if these points are to be shut for one day or an indefinite period,” he added.

Besides, the Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Morcha leaders said they want all the farmers’ organisations led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha to join the ongoing agitation for ensuring justice to the farmers. Nathwan stated, “Farmers across the state would burn the effigies of the government on July 10 as a mark of protest.”

Anil Gorchi, a farmer activist, said the RGI had cheated the farmers. “The insurance firm had reverted the applications of 27,842 farmers who got their crops insured in the kharif 2022. This rendered them ineligible for the claim under the PMFBY despite suffering crop loss due to excessive rains last year,” he said.

He alleged that the RGI deliberately returned the applications of insurance as the cotton crops were under threat due to rains in August and thus, the farmers who got their crops insured would have had to be compensated for the crop loss. However, the firm held up the applications, which was illegal, leaving the affected farmers high and dry.