Insurance firm told to pay cab owner Rs 2.75L

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, April 30

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Yamunanagar, has passed an order, instructing an insurance company to pay Rs 2,75,364 to the owner of a cab.

The vehicle had met with an accident and the insurance company denied the claim to the owner while stating that the driving licence of the driver, who was driving the cab at the time of the accident, was not valid.

Besides, no claim bonus (NCB), availed by the complainant under the policy was not confirmed by the previous insurer.

The order was passed by the president of the commission, Gulab Singh, and members Geeta Parkash and Jasvinder Singh.

As per the complainant (cab owner), Nizamul Haque, a resident of Yamunanagar, he owned a cab, which was insured vide insurance policy that was valid from June 22, 2016, to June 21, 2017. On August 5, 2016, his cab got damaged in an accident in Rajasthan and he informed about it to the insurance company.

The damaged cab was brought to Ambala and the complainant incurred an expenditure of Rs 2,87,373 on the repair of the vehicle. He raised the claim with the insurance company, but it was denied on the grounds that his licence was not valid on the day of the accident.

Besides, no claim bonus (NCB) availed by the complainant under the policy was not confirmed by the previous insurer, the insurance firm stated.

However, as per the claim filed by the complainant, the driver of his cab was holding a valid driving licence at the time of the accident.

“The complaint is accepted against the opponent (insurance company) holding it liable to make a total payment of Rs 2,75,364, including the insurance claim of Rs 2,25,364 and amount of punitive damages of Rs 50,000 to the complainant within two months from the date of the order,” read the order of the commission.